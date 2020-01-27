|
|
Gail Blankenship Waddell
Asheville - Gail Blankenship Waddell, 77, entered her heavenly home Sunday, January 26, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Heritage Hills Memory Care facility, her home for the last year. Her battle with Alzheimer's finally at it's end. Greeting her at Heaven's gate were her loving husband, KK Waddell, her parents, Frank and Helen Blankenship and her sister, Carol Johnson.
Gail is survived by her children, daughter, Sandy Jones, of Asheville, and her husband Greg and his son, Dexter, son, Dr. K. Gary Waddell, of Pacifica CA; special grandson, Jason Waddell, whom she loved as her own, and his wife, Mary, of Mason MI; granddaughter, Melissa Ingle, of Asheville, her loving caretaker of several years with whom she shared her home; her brother, Frank Blankenship and wife, Mary, of Morristown TN; her special aunt "Phibby", Phyllis Garland of Asheville; her lifelong friend, Terry Dotson, who helped her walk this difficult path; and several much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Gail retired after 32 years of service with Asheville City Schools. In her retirement, she volunteered for several years at The Baptist Resource Center. Gail lived in the Beaverdam Community her entire life. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church where she produced years of Christmas productions, Bible Schools, Sunday school classes, serving her church in any and all capacities, even directing weddings. The lives she touched through her beloved church are immeasurable.
Although free from the ravages of Alzheimer's for that we are thankful, our world is a dimmer place and our pain is not lessened. We are blessed to know her legacy of love and service will live on forever.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Beaverdam Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Gail's memory to The , in hopes that one day a cure is found and no family endures it's torture.
We leave you with mom's legacy summed up by one of her favorite Bible passages; "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow us all the days of our lives and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020