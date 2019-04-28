|
Gail Burnette Poore
Candler - Theresa Gail Burnette Poore, age 81, has finished her course, has kept the faith, and passed on to heaven on Friday April 26, 2019, at Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Gail lost her wonderful husband, Bob Poore, of over 52 years just three weeks prior to her death.
Gail was born in Candler, NC, on January 16, 1938, to James Paul Burnette and Pauline Green Burnette, living most of her life in Buncombe and Haywood Counties. She attended Candler High School, staying in touch with many classmates throughout her lifetime. She was an active and sweet girl- enjoying basketball, smooth square dancing, playing piano, and cheerleading.
Gail worked in the family dry cleaning business in Canton and later enjoyed her work in the research lab at American Enka. She was a skilled seamstress of square dance and prom dresses. The "Cloth Shop", established with her sister, was her only business venture, although she attained her NC real estate license. Prior to her decline in health, Gail touched many children's lives through her caring instruction as a teaching assistant at Candler Elementary.
Gail considered her time researching family genealogy and WNC history to be her life's work. She spent countless hours researching local libraries, cemeteries, and courthouses. She was valued as a reliable source of information for others trying to learn more about their families. She edited and contributed to J.L. Mashburn's Hominy Valley history books. Gail was a member of the Candler Lions Club, Old Buncombe Genealogical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Most of all, Gail loved family. She hosted and scheduled family holiday gatherings. Her Five-Flavor Pound Cake and $300 Chocolate Cake were famous. Gail kept up with the details of her family's lives, offering constant support and love. Her cousins were among her most beloved and close friends. Gail's deep love of her grandchildren was evidenced by the photos that filled her walls. Gifts from Grandma were carefully chosen to fit the occasion and the child. She loved phone calls and visits from grandchildren and put forth great effort to attend the events in their lives. She lived by the commandment to love others.
Left to cherish her memory are one sister, Joan Burnette Morgan and husband Gerald; sister-in-law, Billie Poore Netherton; four children and their spouses: Jan Caldwell and husband, Roger; Gordon Cogburn and wife, Debbie; Susan Reid and husband, Ricky; Allison Cathey and husband, Mark; and a devoted extended family.
Her beloved grandchildren are: Ben Caldwell; Thad Caldwell and wife, Heather; Logan Caldwell; Kyle Cogburn and wife, Jennifer; Ryan Cogburn; Jenny Roseboom; Ericka McPeters, and husband, Chris; Lyndsey Reid and husband, James; Tara Reid; Cory Reid; Cole Cathey and Ella Grace Cathey.
Her great grandchildren are Graydon Caldwell; CJ Hurst; Lilly Cogburn; Ana Cogburn; Wrylan Byrd; Tucker McPeters; Carter McPeters; Gunner McPeters; and Korbin McPeters; and soon to arrive Charlotte Grace Cogburn.
Gail was a faithful member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church. She was active in many ministries through the years- serving as children's Sunday school teacher, president of the Susanna Wesley Group and the United Methodist Women.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gail's Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Snow Hill United Methodist Church, Candler, conducted by the Reverend Dianne Johnston. This will be followed by graveside services in the church cemetery and a reception for family and friends in the Fellowship Chapel. Pallbearers will be Gail's grandsons.
The family would like to thank the staff at the 7th floor Pulmonary Unit at Mission Hospital, Brooks-Howell Home, and Hospice Solace Center for the caring and competent care provided during Gail's final days.
"The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following: Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 84 Snow Hill Church Road, Candler, NC 28715 or Brooks-Howell Home, 266 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019