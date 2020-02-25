Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Baptist Church
511 Long Shoals Road
Arden, NC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Gail "GaGa" Whitesides


1947 - 2020
Gail "GaGa" Whitesides Obituary
Gail "GaGa" Whitesides

March 27, 1947 - February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Gail "GaGa" Whitesides went home to be with her Lord and Savior. A long time resident of McDowell County, NC, Buncombe County, NC and Horry County, SC. She is survived by her son, Michael "Chris" Whitesides, daughter-in-law, Tina, grandsons, Xander and Lee, sisters, Allene McKinney and Martha Clagett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Willie Dale Wheeler, her daughter, Rebecca Annette Whitesides, her brother, J.G. Whittemore Jr, sisters, Bonnie Robinson, Becky Mohammed and Georgia Allen.

As she always said to "Celebrate" her home going, services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, 511 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704. Family visitation will be at 2 pm with the service following at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Global Baptist Missions, 513 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
