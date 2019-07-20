|
|
Gail Wooten Carico
Asheville - Dorinda Gail Wooten Carico, 65, passed away on July 10, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Gail was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Jo Roberts Wooten. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin Leon Carico; sisters, Janice Adams, Rosalena Merriam, and Vickie Lynn Johnston; and brother, Michael Deal Wooten.
Mrs. Wooten will be remembered as a strong-willed person who helped anyone she could.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Carico (Lisa Lewis), and Michael Gary Carico, Jr.; brothers, Robert Wooten and Kenneth Frisbee; grandchildren, Shelby Marie Carico, Tony Kuykendall, Crystal Kuykendall, Stephanie Carico, Benjamin Carico, Bruce Kemper, Jr., and Jacob Kemper; and great-grandson, Miles Hope.
The graveside service for Mrs. Carico will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Union Chapel Cemetery, Weaverville.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019