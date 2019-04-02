|
Gale Helen Kilmer
Leicester - Gale Kilmer, 81, of Leicester, NC, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Gale was born on November 20, 1937, at Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY. Her parents, Albert and Helen Mortash Oswald, were living in Troy, NY, but traveled to Brooklyn to be with Gale's mother's sister for Gale's birth.
Gale attended school in Schenectady, NY, Hazleton, PA, and Brooklyn. She graduated from S.J. Tilden High School, and then entered a three-year nursing program at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, the same hospital where she was born.
She worked at Merrill Lynch and Shearson Hammill Corp., in New York City as a sales assistant (non-registered), the Bulova Watch Co., in Queens, NY, Preprint Corp. in New York City, General Foods Corp., in Tarrytown, NY, and the Graymoor Friary in Garrison, NY, where she helped set up the Justice and Peace Department.
She raised two children in Putnam Valley, NY, with their father, George C. Millette. She later lived in Edwards, MO, had her own counseling service, and was the president of Citizens Against Spouse Abuse. She left Missouri in 1996 and settled in Leicester, NC, where she married Ian M. Kilmer on February 14, 2004. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2008.
In North Carolina, she was the Managing Editor of the DX Magazine, a published author, an obedience trainer for dogs, a vocalist and a practicing psychic and astrologer. She did pet therapy with her golden retriever, Clyde, in Missouri and North Carolina. Gale volunteered at Helpmate, an organization combating spouse abuse in Asheville. She also designed her own greeting cards, using her prose and poetry.
She is survived by two children: daughter, Holly-Gale Millette of London, England, and son, Christopher Millette, his wife Kimberly Millette and one grandson, Grayson C. Millette of Fairview, PA; sister, Junesharyn Kennedy, of New Jersey; niece, Amy Brennan-Grois, of New Jersey; nephew, Douglas Metzner, of California; and several cousins in Brooklyn and Hazleton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations to The Brick Church Fund, P.O. Box 53, Leicester, NC 28748.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019