|
|
Garland Richard Morgan
Fairview - Garland Richard Morgan, 101, of Fairview, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.
Born in McDowell County to the late Charles L. and Nancy Marlowe Morgan, he worked at Beacon Mfg. but spent most of his life as a saw mill operator and farmer. He was a WWII veteran of the US Air Force, serving as a military policeman. He is preceded in death by a son, Randy, and granddaughter, Tina, as well as all of his siblings.
Survivors include his wife of seventy-one years, Margaret Keever Morgan; son, Tony Morgan (Kathy) of Fairview; three daughters, Doris Styles of Fairview, Wanda Morgan and Sandy Kennedy (Ken) of Swannanoa; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Laurel Springs Missionary Baptist Church of which he was a charter member. Rev. David Blackwelder will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Care Partners Hospice, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC, 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019