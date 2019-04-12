Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laurel Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurel Springs Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Richard Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garland Richard Morgan

Fairview - Garland Richard Morgan, 101, of Fairview, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.

Born in McDowell County to the late Charles L. and Nancy Marlowe Morgan, he worked at Beacon Mfg. but spent most of his life as a saw mill operator and farmer. He was a WWII veteran of the US Air Force, serving as a military policeman. He is preceded in death by a son, Randy, and granddaughter, Tina, as well as all of his siblings.

Survivors include his wife of seventy-one years, Margaret Keever Morgan; son, Tony Morgan (Kathy) of Fairview; three daughters, Doris Styles of Fairview, Wanda Morgan and Sandy Kennedy (Ken) of Swannanoa; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Laurel Springs Missionary Baptist Church of which he was a charter member. Rev. David Blackwelder will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Care Partners Hospice, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC, 28813.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now