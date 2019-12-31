|
|
Garry Hensley
Mars Hill - Garry Bruce Hensley, 71, of Mars Hill, died Monday, December 30, 2019. Mr. Hensley was the son of the late Clarence and Reva Forrester Hensley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hensley is preceded in death by his grandparents, Zade and Dorothy Callahan Forrester and Bob and Pearl Laws Hensley; and great granddaughter, Willow Elizabeth Hensley. Garry was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from Andy Oxy Company. He coached little league baseball and assisted with youth league football.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Lou Angel Hensley; daughter, Samantha Hensley; son, Mark Hensley (Jennifer); sister, Kathy Branks; grandchildren, Nicole Hensley, Lorna Hollifield (Kimsey), Grayson Hensley (Haley), aunt, Wanda Sams; uncle, Richard Forrester and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 7:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Scott Dotson, Scott Joseph Dotson, and Timothy Henderson will officiate. Burial will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00pm prior to the service.
The family would like to express special thanks to Care Partners Home Hospice, Dr. Virginia Barnhardt, Nurse Aaron Tyson, and social worker, Nancy Schenkel for the compassionate care given to Mr. Hensley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020