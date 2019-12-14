|
Garry Sayles
Candler - Garry Carpenter Sayles, 72, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
To view full obituary, or to sign Mr. Sayles' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019