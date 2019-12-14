Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Sayles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Sayles


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Sayles Obituary
Garry Sayles

Candler - Garry Carpenter Sayles, 72, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

To view full obituary, or to sign Mr. Sayles' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -