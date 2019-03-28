|
|
Garry Vess
Lakeland, FL - Garry Vess, 62, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on January 29, 2019.
A native of Rutherfordton, NC, Garry was the son of the late Ray and Margaret Vess.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Vess; son, Paul Ray Vess; daughter, Melanie Vess, of Lakeland; and sister, Barbara McCurry, of Leicester. Garry cherished his family.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Cane Creek Baptist Church, Lake Lure, NC.
His family will receive friends following the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 28, 2019