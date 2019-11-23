Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Gary Barnett Edwards

Gary Barnett Edwards Obituary
Gary Barnett Edwards

Asheville - Gary Barnett Edwards, 75, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe County, Gary was a son of the late Howard E. and Beatrice McCurry Edwards. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rexroat and a brother, Roger Edwards. A plumber by trade, he had worked in the warehouse of the Hajoca Co. and he served as maintenance supervisor for Central United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda McDonald Edwards; daughters, Melanie Edwards and Amy Edwards; grandchildren, Jacob Edwards, Whitney Towe (Justin), Ireland Sprinkle and Kyra Arias; a brother, Rodney Edwards (Theresa) and a sister-in-law, Patricia Edwards.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jody Halstead officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

Memorials may be made to Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
