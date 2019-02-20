Services
Gary C. Morton Obituary
Gary C. Morton

Weaverville - Gary C. Morton, age 72, of Weaverville, died Monday, February 18, 2019, just 3 days short of his 73rd birthday.

Gary was born February 21, 1946 in Buncombe County to the late Lawrence C. and Virginia Williams Morton. He lived in Medford, Oregon and was a resident of Lexington, Kentucky before returning to Weaverville in 1970. Gary served in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He retired from the US Department of The Interior Blue Ridge Parkway. Gary was a former member of Weaverville United Methodist Church and a current member of Trinity Baptist Church. He loved driving his tractor, plowing and working on the farm and making others laugh.

Surviving are his wife of over a half of a century, Caroleen Pike Morton; daughter, Stephanie Sullivan and husband Joe of Memphis, TN; son, Chris Morton and wife Anita; sisters, Deborah Duyck and husband Ron, and Dedra Dillingham and husband Steve all of Weaverville; and grandchildren, Adah and Chloe Morton, and Ella Sullivan.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 in Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806. Reverends Allen Rash and Donnie Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Celebrate Recovery, Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Morton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
