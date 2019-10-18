|
Gary D. Wood
Weaverville/Flat Rock - Gary D. Wood, age 71, of Flat Rock, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, as a result of complications of Agent Orange.
Gary was born August 18, 1948 in Transylvania County to the late Henry and Nell Foxx Wood; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He retired from NC D.O.T. with 30 years of service. Gary was a US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was a former member of Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church and a current member of Brookstone Church. Gary was a huge N.C. Tar Heel Fan; he loved golf, fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Wood.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Linda "Penny" Moore Wood; daughter, Kelly Williams and husband Dennis of Flat Rock; son, Kevin Wood and wife Natalie of Hendersonville; granddaughter, Taylor Williams.
His funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Jim Dykes and Pastor Phillip Youngblood will officiate. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Four Seasons Hospice, 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Wood's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019