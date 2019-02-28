|
|
Gary Dean Odom
Leicester - Gary Dean Odom, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Brooks-Howell Home.
A native of Black Mountain, Gary was a son of the late Clifford A. and Alma McGee Odom. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Braska and J.C. Odom.
Mr. Odom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years at Square D and retired from Continental Teves. In his spare time, he loved to golf, sing and play guitar, and listen to Southern gospel music. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda B. Odom; daughter, Kellie O. Fore (Ryan); sons, Jeff Odom (Lisa) and Curtis Odom (Heather); grandchildren, Hayden Odom, Grayson Fore and Maddie Grace Fore; granddaughter adopted out of love, Jessica Hamlin; sister, Delores Marler; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.
Gary's family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Brooks-Howell Home for the love and compassionate care they provided to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 28, 2019