Gary Duane Mackey
Gary Duane Mackey

Gary Duane Mackey, 61, entered eternal rest on August 18, 2020. Gary was born in Athens, AL and spent his early years in the Anderson and Lexington, AL area. The family moved to Toledo, OH where he spent many years until he returned to finish high school at Lexington High.

Gary lived his soul's purpose as a life-long musician and professional fiddle player. Gary was known as, "the best fiddle player you never knew." He was a consistent recording studio fiddle player for Dolly Parton and other top country and bluegrass performers. He was a member of several regional and local bands performing at venues, large and small, around where he lived as well as nationally and internationally. Gary, as most of his friends and relatives know, loved teaching, especially children, the fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.

Gary is survived by a sister, Janice Mackey, and brother, Mike Mackey, both live in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area. He is preceded in death by his dad, Ewell Mackey, his mom, Juanita Shipp Mackey, grandparents, H.A. and Dura Newton Mackey, and grandparents, James and Eva Street Shipp. Gary has relatives that live in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee. He has many, many musician and non-musician friends in all parts of the US and Europe. His sweet soul will be greatly missed.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
