Gary Evan Kramer
Spartanburg, SC - Gary Evan Kramer, 56, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 3, 2019 after an extended illness. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Gary was the son of the late Edward and Judith (Portnoy) Kramer and the husband of Debra (Scott) Kramer.
Gary was the owner of Enviro Depot in Asheville, NC. He was stationed in Korea while in the Army. Attending Springwell Church, Gary was studying to go into Christian Ministry.
Along with his wife, Debra, Gary leaves behind: three children, Ethan, Samantha and Rachel Kramer; a brother, Scott Kramer (Sara); and a sister, Jennifer Gilbert (Thomas).
