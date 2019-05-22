|
Gary Everette Ledford
Asheville - Gary Everette "Penny" Ledford, 72, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late John Baker Ledford and Shirley Thomas Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Holland.
Gary was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and later retired from Honeywell as a Tool and Die Maker.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Gail Ledford; son, Danny Ledford and wife Jennifer of Virginia; daughter, Valerie Shelton of Virginia; grandchildren,: Drew, Thomas, Mattie Rose, Kate, Ali, Brooke, Savannah, Kenny, Michael, and Faith Lillie; great-grandson, Zeke; sisters: Janice Toirkens of Georgia, and Melanie Johnson and husband Buddy of Florida; brothers: Corbin Ledford and wife Nancy of Cherryville, and David Edwards and wife Jennifer of Florida; nieces and nephews: Susan, Alex, Sherri, Richard, Heather, Wendy, and Dereck.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be: Drew Ledford, Thomas Ledford, Kenny Lillie, Michael Lillie, Mike Collins, and Wayne Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 11 AM till 12 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019