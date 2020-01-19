|
|
Gary Hart
Fletcher - Gary Hart went home to the Lord on January 18 in the presence of his family. Gary was born February 10, 1946 in Jefferson County, AL. He was the son of the late Eugene Joseph Hart and Marcella Ruth Ballard Hart. Gary was also preceded in death by his sisters, Brenda Thomas and Debbie Rogers; and a brother, Keith Hart.
Gary served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He moved his wife and family to Asheville in 1976 for work. During his life he was heavily involved in youth football, Coach, Board President, District Commissioner (over 10 years). Proud of his roots, Gary was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Duncan Hart, of the home; his children, TJ and Angela Hart of Tega Cay, SC, Kelly and Jan Hart of Asheville, Scott Hart and Sharon Wright of Hoopers Creek, NC, and Brandi and Marty Livingston of Hoopers Creek, NC. Also surviving are Gary's grandchildren, Ashleigh Hart Marcie (Nick), Elizabeth Hart, Kelly Joseph Hart (Ashley), Crystal Hart, Joseph Steven Hart, Brandon Hart, Felecia Dietz, Micah Hart Livingston (Leah Johnson), Madison Livingston (Trevor Craft); great grandchildren, Ameila Marcie, Lila Marcie, Ainsley Hart, Keaton Hart, Tiana Dietz; and his sister, Sharon Klemowiscz.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road, Arden, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.HighlandsCare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020