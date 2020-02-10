Services
Gary L. Mikkonen

Gary L. Mikkonen Obituary
Gary L. Mikkonen

Mills River - Gary Lee Mikkonen, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 surrounded by the people and animals he loved.

Gary was born on August 14, 1949 in Ashtabula Ohio. He was the son of the late William E. Mikkonen Sr, and Ruth G. Talcott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William E. Mikkonen, Jr.

He is survived by two daughters, Mandie Sifers (Cody) of Mills River NC, and Miranda Mikkonen of Asheville NC; one granddaughter, Kyndall Sifers; Gary's partner, Debbie Kivela; his two cats Cricket & Angie as well as numerous cousins.

Gary was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served three campaigns in the Vietnam War. He worked for Rockwell International/Meritor Automotive where he retired after 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, and socializing with friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden. The family will receive friends after the service concludes.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a that supports our veterans or to the .

To leave a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Gary's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
