Gary Michael MoodyAsheville - Gary Michael Moody (Mike), age 69 of Asheville, NC, passed away on July 4th 2020. An outdoor rememberance service will be held at 11am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Groce United Methodist Church, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Please join us and please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please also visit the Asheville Area Alternative website for a lengthier obituary, pictures of Mike and a list organizations that you can donate to in memory of Mike.