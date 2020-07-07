1/1
Gary Michael Moody
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Michael Moody

Asheville - Gary Michael Moody (Mike), age 69 of Asheville, NC, passed away on July 4th 2020. An outdoor rememberance service will be held at 11am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Groce United Methodist Church, 954 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Please join us and please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please also visit the Asheville Area Alternative website for a lengthier obituary, pictures of Mike and a list organizations that you can donate to in memory of Mike.

https://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved