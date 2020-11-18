1/1
Gary Vick
1953 - 2020

Gary Vick

Candler - Ralph Gary Vick, age 66, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Candler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gary Vick to Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church at 590 Pisgah Highway, Candler, NC 28715, or to CarePartners Hospice at 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28801.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Vick family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
