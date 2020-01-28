|
|
Gay Williamson Grimsley Mitchell Kriek
Asheville - Gay Williamson Grimsley Mitchell Kriek, 85, died peacefully at her home on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Waco, Texas, Gay previously lived in in New York, NY and in Greensboro, Burlington and Bryson City, NC. She was born to the late Finley Lea Williamson, Jr. and Mary Stone Williamson and was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert J. Grimsley; her second husband, William E. Mitchell; and her brother, Finley L. Williamson III. Gay was actively involved in her church, in the visitation of the sick and elderly, and she was a prolific volunteer. Gay never met a stranger, she thrived on spending time with family and friends and she tirelessly served others before herself.
Gay is survived by her husband, Albert Kriek of Asheville; sons, Robert Grimsley and wife Jamie of Furlong, PA, William Grimsley and wife Jan of Fletcher, NC; daughters Katherine Lane of Lexington, KY and Gay Grimsley of Asheville, NC; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 40 Church Street, in Asheville. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Church following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711 or to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020