Gayle Bartlett Grant
Gayle Bartlett Grant

Alexander - Gayle Ruth Bartlett Grant, 70, went to be with her Lord Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mrs. Grant was born September 9, 1949, in Maryland to the late Charles Bartlett and Margaret Louise Owenby King. She was a former hotel manager for 20 years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Asheville.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Christopher Grant; daughters, Beth LaFleur, Amy Farmer and Annette Grant; son, Donald Grant, Jr.; grandchildren, Chad Wright, Andrew Wilson, Elisha Jayden Simmons, Brittanie Gayle LaFleur, Russell Penley, Brandon West and Haley Sutton; great-grandchildren, Drayton, Kayson, Lucas, Melakia and Harper Grant and Dakota Wright.; a sister, Vickie Hollifield (Tony), a brother, Terry King (Evelyn) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. and Pastor Allen Rash officiating.

The family requests that if you choose to send flowers, to please consider potted plants.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
