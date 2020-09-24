Gaylen Gillespie Allen
Leicester - Gaylen Marie Gillespie Allen, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.
Gaylen was born February 18, 1957, in Asheville to the late Reva Hawkins Gillespie and the Rev. Bill Gillespie. She was retired from the Buncombe County Tax Department and she was a faithful servant and member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Gillespie and his wife Brenda, Harold Gillespie and his wife Jackie, and Jonathan Gillespie; niece Jordan McAninch; nephews, Justin Gillespie, Brian Gillespie and Casey McAninch; great niece Emory Gillespie and great nephews Caleb Gillespie and Cole Gillespie.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Turkey Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Revs. Mark Caldwell, Ricky Townsend and Gordon Ball will officiate.
Following the committal service Sunday afternoon, the family will be available at the church to speak with friends.
Friends may pay their respects from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. Although the family will not be present during those hours, a slide show will be presented continuously, Gaylen will lie in repose and there will be a receptacle where friends may leave notes and memories for the family as well as sign a register.
Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and in the church building.
Flowers will be accepted or you are encouraged to make donations to the Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2206 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
