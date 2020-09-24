1/1
Gaylen Gillespie Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaylen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylen Gillespie Allen

Leicester - Gaylen Marie Gillespie Allen, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.

Gaylen was born February 18, 1957, in Asheville to the late Reva Hawkins Gillespie and the Rev. Bill Gillespie. She was retired from the Buncombe County Tax Department and she was a faithful servant and member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles Gillespie and his wife Brenda, Harold Gillespie and his wife Jackie, and Jonathan Gillespie; niece Jordan McAninch; nephews, Justin Gillespie, Brian Gillespie and Casey McAninch; great niece Emory Gillespie and great nephews Caleb Gillespie and Cole Gillespie.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Turkey Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Revs. Mark Caldwell, Ricky Townsend and Gordon Ball will officiate.

Following the committal service Sunday afternoon, the family will be available at the church to speak with friends.

Friends may pay their respects from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. Although the family will not be present during those hours, a slide show will be presented continuously, Gaylen will lie in repose and there will be a receptacle where friends may leave notes and memories for the family as well as sign a register.

Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and in the church building.

Flowers will be accepted or you are encouraged to make donations to the Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2206 Bear Creek Road, Leicester, NC 28748.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved