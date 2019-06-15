|
Gaynelle Hawkins Baldwin
Candler - Gaynelle Hawkins Baldwin, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after several years of declining health.
Born at the Hawkins' homeplace in Alexander, NC, on December 3, 1931, Gaynelle lived her adult life in Candler. She had a giving nature and was always willing to help others. She was a second mother to all of the neighborhood children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Julia Hawkins; eight siblings; and a daughter, Tammy Baldwin Camp.
She is survived by her daughter, Tena Clark (Everette); son, Tony Baldwin; son-in-law, Ken Camp; and siblings, Alma Lee Mehaffey, Howard Hawkins, and Billy Hawkins. She was a loving "Granny" to Nick Lands, Kenny Camp, Casey Camp, and Kyle Clark, and the great-grandmother of Kenna Camp and Raegan Camp.
The family wishes to thank all those who provided loving care to Gaynelle.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Chaplain Cindy Coleman will officiate. Interment will be private.
Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019