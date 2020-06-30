Gaynelle Masters Haynes
Asheville - Gaynelle Masters Haynes entered her heavenly rest on June 28, 2020. She was born in Asheville on April 14, 1929, and spent most of her life in Asheville. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1949 and dedicated her life to the service of her family and others. She retired from Brooks-Howell Home after over 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Oteen Baptist Church and regularly attended the Steady Lights Sunday School Class.
Gaynelle was preceded in death by her husband, C. Lewis Haynes, Sr., her parents, Samuel and Pearl Masters, her sister, Nancy Masters Keith, her brother Albert W. Masters, and her grandson, Andrew Haynes.
She is survived by her daughter, Lelia Haynes Moore and husband James of Asheville; her sons, Carl L. Haynes, Jr. and wife Beverly of Kinston, NC, and M. Edward Haynes, II, and wife Catherine of Spartanburg, SC; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at West Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on July 1, 2020. Reverend Joe Stedman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oteen Baptist Church "Building Fund", 37 Oteen Baptist Church Road, Asheville, NC 28805 or the Gideons International, PO Box 1826, Kinston, NC 28503.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Haynes' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.