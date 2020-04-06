|
|
Gena Estelle Owensby
Asheville - Gena Estelle Owensby (Jones), of Louisville, KY, previously of Asheville, NC passed away on April 3, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer.
She was born on June 12, 1934 in Asheville, NC to Rowland J. Jones and Estelle Jones (Bullard). She graduated from Lee Edwards High School and went on to attend Charlotte Memorial School of Nursing and graduated with a Registered Nurse (RN) degree.
Gena worked several years as a preschool teacher in Louisville where she was influential in helping the growth of many young minds. She was always thinking of others before herself and spent a lifetime helping those in need.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Owensby, to whom she was married for 65 years.
She is survived by her children, Gary Owensby of Cranberry, PA, Karen Flanigan of Louisville, KY, Julie Tolleson of Waxachachie, TX, and Lisa Ayala of Forney, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Due to the unfortunate world crisis, there will not be a funeral service at this time. Instead, her children will convene in North Carolina at some time in the future to hold a celebration of life service.
Gena will be buried at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC, with her husband.
In lieu of arrangements, Gena would have preferred donations be sent to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Meals on Wheels.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020