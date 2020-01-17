Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Anders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Garland Anders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Garland Anders Obituary
Gene Garland Anders

Fairview - Gene Garland Anders, age 84, of Fairview, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Mr. Anders was born April 19, 1935 in Buncombe County to the late William Bart and Jennie Watkins Anders. He graduated with honors from Woodfin High School. Gene was a loyal employee at Sherwin Williams, Sears, and Ingles. He was a US Army Veteran stationed at Fort McPherson. Gene was a man of faith who served his Lord. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and husband.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, JoAnn Fender Anders, who died in 2012.

Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Anders Miller and granddaughter, Erika Ann Miller.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Cline Hensley, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Ste. 200, Cary, NC 27513, in honor of Gene's late wife, JoAnn Anders.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Anders' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -