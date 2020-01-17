|
|
Gene Garland Anders
Fairview - Gene Garland Anders, age 84, of Fairview, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Mr. Anders was born April 19, 1935 in Buncombe County to the late William Bart and Jennie Watkins Anders. He graduated with honors from Woodfin High School. Gene was a loyal employee at Sherwin Williams, Sears, and Ingles. He was a US Army Veteran stationed at Fort McPherson. Gene was a man of faith who served his Lord. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and husband.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, JoAnn Fender Anders, who died in 2012.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Anders Miller and granddaughter, Erika Ann Miller.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Cline Hensley, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Ste. 200, Cary, NC 27513, in honor of Gene's late wife, JoAnn Anders.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Anders' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020