1/
Gene Rogers
1938 - 2020
Gene Rogers

Candler - Thomas Gene Rogers, 82, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Horace and Flora Henderson Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Allman Rogers, who died in 2005 and a daughter, Vicky Morgan. He was a United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Rogers Silver and her husband, John, of Campobello, South Carolina and Sherry Rogers Burress and her husband, Tim, of Cruso; a son, Tony Eric Rogers of Candler; a sister, Jeanette Harris and her husband, Robert, of Barnardsville; a brother, Horace Rogers of Candler; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pole Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Dennis Thurman officiating.

The care of Mr. Rogers has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
