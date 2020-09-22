General Neal Creighton



Former Asheville city manager, General Neal Creighton, passed peacefully on September 15th, 2020 holding his wife Joan's hand, and leaves his family and friends behind to reunite in heaven.



Following commissioning as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation from West Point, he served 31 years in the US Army, rising to the rank of Major General. He commanded units from platoon to division, including command of an Armored Cavalry Squadron in Vietnam in 1968 and the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley in 1982-84. Other assignments included: Military Assistant, Office of the Secretary of the Army; Deputy Director of Operations and Readiness on the Army Staff; Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior U.S. Officer at Headquarters, Allied Forces, Central Europe; and Director of the Inter-American Region in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. Neal received numerous military decorations, including seven for valor, one of which was the Silver Star. In 2005, the USMA Association of Gradates designated him a Distinguished Graduate.



Neal was a great patriot and leader of soldiers, but most of all, he was a husband and a father. He lived his life loving his family and passed with great memories and no unfulfilled dreams. Grief is the price you pay for love, and the Creighton family's grief is profound; however, they would pay that grief over and over again to have one more day in this world with Neal.









