Services
Kirksey Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-2120
For more information about
Geneva Woods
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods Obituary
Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods

Myrtle Beach, SC - Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods, 86, a loving mother devoted to her grandchildren and family, died Monday, November 11th, at Reflections Assisted Living Facility in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born November 25, 1932 in Rutherford County, NC to Hicks and Nelle Early Hemphill. She was a graduate of Glenwood High School and Clevenger College. She was a cosmetologist for 42 years and worked at Accents Beauty Shop in Asheville, NC, prior to her retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC. She is survived by her two sons: Rev. Dr. Michael (and Tricia) Holland of Cypress, CA and Rev. Tim (and Cindy) Holland of Myrtle Beach, SC and daughter Paula (and Daryl) Huffman of Concord, NC. Grandchildren: Ben Holland, Jordan (and Misty) Holland, Alyssa Holland, Kaylin Holland (and Tyler Brewer), Nick & Miranda Huffman, Ryan (and Mandi) Ammons and Rhett (and Sayla) Ammons. Greatgrandchildren: Maybin, Malichi and Marcus Ammons, Malden and Adalyn Ammons. Siblings: Margie Swann of Old Fort and Ray (and Penny) Hemphill of Marion and Sister-in-law Jeanette Hemphill. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Woods and four brothers: Walter, Dean, Max & Carrol Hemphill. The service will be in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, Asheville, NC. at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Rev. David Blackmon will be officiating. Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. on Monday, November 18th at 12:00pm. Flowers are appreciated, or memorials to Agape Hospice (3009-C Church St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577).

Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion is honored to be assisting the Woods family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirksey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -