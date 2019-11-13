|
|
Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods
Myrtle Beach, SC - Geneva Doris Hemphill Woods, 86, a loving mother devoted to her grandchildren and family, died Monday, November 11th, at Reflections Assisted Living Facility in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born November 25, 1932 in Rutherford County, NC to Hicks and Nelle Early Hemphill. She was a graduate of Glenwood High School and Clevenger College. She was a cosmetologist for 42 years and worked at Accents Beauty Shop in Asheville, NC, prior to her retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC. She is survived by her two sons: Rev. Dr. Michael (and Tricia) Holland of Cypress, CA and Rev. Tim (and Cindy) Holland of Myrtle Beach, SC and daughter Paula (and Daryl) Huffman of Concord, NC. Grandchildren: Ben Holland, Jordan (and Misty) Holland, Alyssa Holland, Kaylin Holland (and Tyler Brewer), Nick & Miranda Huffman, Ryan (and Mandi) Ammons and Rhett (and Sayla) Ammons. Greatgrandchildren: Maybin, Malichi and Marcus Ammons, Malden and Adalyn Ammons. Siblings: Margie Swann of Old Fort and Ray (and Penny) Hemphill of Marion and Sister-in-law Jeanette Hemphill. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Woods and four brothers: Walter, Dean, Max & Carrol Hemphill. The service will be in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, Asheville, NC. at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Rev. David Blackmon will be officiating. Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. on Monday, November 18th at 12:00pm. Flowers are appreciated, or memorials to Agape Hospice (3009-C Church St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577).
Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion is honored to be assisting the Woods family.
