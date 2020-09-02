1/1
Geneva Galloway
Geneva Galloway

Brevard - Brevard - Geneva Deleen Galloway, age 83, went to her heavenly home with Jesus on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She and Charlie were reunited at the pearly gates on their 68th wedding anniversary.

Geneva was born April 13, 1937 to Dorothy Reece Owen and Marvin R.V. Allison in Brevard, NC.

In 1971, Charlie and Geneva Galloway opened "Charlie's Tire Center" in Brevard. They were known and loved by much of the community.

She was preceded in death by her love, Charlie Galloway; two brothers, Jimmy Owen and Buddy Owen; a sister, Dorothy Ann Rogers; two granddaughters, Skye Galloway and Melissa Galloway; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Renee Daughtery.

Geneva was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She loved her church family. She wasn't just a follower of Christ, she was a faithful prayer warrior and servant of God to her family, friends, church, and community. There aren't enough words to describe this amazing lady.

Geneva is survived by her brothers Teddy Owen (Phylis) of Easley, S.C., Donny Owen (Marlene) of Pickens, S.C., and Ricky Owen of Brevard; sisters Patricia Kitchen (Morris), Tonita Gravely, and Peggy Heath all of Brevard; her children Charlene Franz (Phillip) of Weaverville, NC, Larry Galloway (Taffy) of Brevard, and Billy Galloway (Elizabeth) of Brevard; grandchildren Kaz, Chuck, Shane, Sable, Hannah (T.J.), and Grayson (Michelle); great-grandchildren Katlyn, Tyler, A.J., Aysia, Kaden, Maggie, Alijah, Dallas, and Savannah; and many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends and loved ones.

If you wish to honor Geneva, because of her love for her church and church family, the family asks that you make a donation to the "Grace Baptist Vision Fund." Donations can be made online at gracebrevard.com or mailed to Grace Baptist Church, 10 West Holden Rd., Brevard NC, 28712.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
