Genevieve "Genni" Nicole Hoover
Genevieve "Genni" Nicole Hoover, age 39, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Asheville, NC. She was born on June 27, 1980 in Miami, FL to the late Homer Hamby and her mother, Kathleen Moneyhun Hutcheson of Swannanoa, NC. Genni worked as a CNA for a nursing home and was a member of Swannanoa Christian Church. Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Matthew Hoover of Swannanoa, NC; her daughters, Alyssa Brianna Ray and Abigail Josephine Hoover, both of Swannanoa; her sister, Rebecca Hutcheson (Todd Wechter) of Asheville, NC; her three nephews, Justin, Adam, and Gavin Wechter; and her great niece Adalynn Wechter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Swannanoa Christian Church. The Rev. Gordon Dasher will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hoover Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019