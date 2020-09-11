1/1
George Brown
1934 - 2020
Clyde - George Bullard Brown, 85, of Clyde North Carolina passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in Franklin, NC December 6, 1934.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosa Brown; two brothers, Frank C. Brown, Jr., Billy R. Brown; and one sister, Elsie B. White.

George is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jeana C. Brown; his children, Kevan Brown and wife Debbie Brown of Boulder, CO, Derric Brown and wife Donna Brown of Waynesville, NC, Cyrena B. Goodwin and husband Larry Goodwin of Canton, NC, and Shawn Brown and wife Caroline Brown of Clyde, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Conor Brown, Megan Brown, Cydney Goodwin, and Nolan Goodwin; his great-grandchildren Benson, Gemma, and Grady; and his sister, Rometta Norris of Reardan, WA.

George proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he received a degree in Civil Engineering. George worked as an engineer and department manager for Champion International for 30 years. He was an active member of Clyde Central Methodist Church for 54 years where he taught Sunday school and served on a number of committees. He also was a member and President of the WNC Engineering Society, Jaycees, Boy Scouts of America Troop Leader, American Legion, and Clyde Masonic Lodge. George enjoyed selling Real Estate and spending time at Lake Chatuge with his family and friends. George passed away on Labor Day weekend, a weekend dedicated to celebrating workers and their contributions to our nation's prosperity. George dearly loved our country, as shown through his achievements and dedication to others.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clyde Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Clyde, NC 28721.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Brown family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
