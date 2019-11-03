|
|
George C. Edens, Jr.
Asheville - George C. Edens, Jr., 84, previous resident of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, November 2nd at Mission Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was the son of the late George Clemons Edens, Sr. and Ogden Elizabeth Edens.
George was a kindhearted man and an avid lover of music. He loved playing his guitar and being in a band. He collected records of all sorts.George was also quite witty and at times was a bit of a prankster.
George was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked for Home Beneficial Insurance Company, then later retired from Kmart after over twenty years.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Edens; son, Ben Edens and wife Jayne; grandchildren, April Younce and husband Shawn, and Jesse Edens; and great-granddaughter Amelia Younce.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November, 5th from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. at East Asheville United Methodist Church, 48 Browndale Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 with Pastor Phillip Hurst Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Asheville United Methodist Church.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019