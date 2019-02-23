|
George C. Sherlin
Asheville - George C. Sherlin, 79, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Born in Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Paul E. and Marjorie Davis Sherlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Warren Sherlin; sisters, Ernestine, Pauline and Mary Frances; and brothers, Paul, Charlie and Bill.
Mr. Sherlin formerly worked at Asheville Bit & Steel, Bruner & Laye, and retired after 35 years from Alliance Carolina Tool & Mold. He enjoyed sports and was active with the West Asheville Sports Assn., both in youth football and baseball. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughters, Kandy Moore (Mitch) and Georgia Minnick (David); grandchildren, Nikki Hamlin (Kelly), Corie Wallen (Davie), Alisha Justice (Michael), Courtney Burton (Caleb), Asa Minnick, Casey Wallen (Megan) and Laura Minnick; great-grandchildren, Harley, Caylee, Anna, Austin, Brady and Aurora, and four sisters, Margie Moore, Betty Self, Patsy Holt and JoAnn Taylor.
The graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Green Hills Cemetery with Dr. Keith Sherlin officiating.
The family and friends will then gather for a celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the private dining room of J & S Cafeteria, River Ridge.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 23, 2019