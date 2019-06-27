|
George David Sawyer
Mills River - George David Sawyer, David to his friends and family, 76, of Mills River, NC passed away on June 22, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC.
David was born in Whittier, NC to the late James and Davie Sawyer on July 22, 1942. He went to school in Whittier until he moved to Norfolk VA in 1958. He trained and worked as a machinist for several notable companies including the Naval Shipyard (Norfolk, VA) and Ford Motor Company Prototype Development (Detroit, MI). He then returned to his roots in NC to own and operate his own Machine Shop, AAA Machine Works in Fletcher, NC, until retirement a just a few years ago.
David was a US Veteran and served in the Army. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his service during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He enjoyed restoring classic cars (as long as they were Ford's) and won numerous awards at car shows for his work.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy and sisters, Sandra Baity and Edna Elam. He is survived by his daughter, Lorie Russell and her husband, Jim; his sister, Jean Barnes and husband, Jim and family; the Jimmy Sawyer family and his granddaughter, Faith Russell.
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many health care professionals and staff who cared for him over the past several months, and his friends and neighbors who helped David and his family in so many ways during the recent times.
A memorial Service will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will take place at a later date.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.highlandscremationandfuneralcare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019