Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for George Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Harrison Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Harrison Cooper Obituary
George Harrison Cooper

Asheville - George Harrison Cooper, 79, of Asheville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.

Born in Athens, GA, to the late Marvin R. and Sybil Stone Cooper, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS and MS in Economy and worked as an Administrative Officer for the US Department of Commerce from 1964 to 2001. He served in the USMCR from August 1960 until August 1965.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Judy Maples Cooper; his son, Garth Cooper (Jana); his daughters, Emily Christopher (Scott) and Melanie Parham (Chris); grandsons, Dylan S. Christopher and Antonin Cooper; and granddaughter, Evelina Cooper.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -