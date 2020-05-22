|
George Harrison Cooper
Asheville - George Harrison Cooper, 79, of Asheville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.
Born in Athens, GA, to the late Marvin R. and Sybil Stone Cooper, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS and MS in Economy and worked as an Administrative Officer for the US Department of Commerce from 1964 to 2001. He served in the USMCR from August 1960 until August 1965.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Judy Maples Cooper; his son, Garth Cooper (Jana); his daughters, Emily Christopher (Scott) and Melanie Parham (Chris); grandsons, Dylan S. Christopher and Antonin Cooper; and granddaughter, Evelina Cooper.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020