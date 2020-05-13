|
|
George Harrison Keeling
Thomasville, GA - George Harrison Keeling, 81, of Thomasville, GA passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of May 8, surrounded by his family and caregivers after a slow decline in health.
George was born to Dorothy Cornelia Plemmons Keeling and Orville Krome Keeling of Asheville, NC on August 26, 1939. He was a 1957 graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School in Asheville. Afterwards, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from University of Louisville in Kentucky.
George was survived by his first wife Gail Snyder Keeling Swan and their children, Mark Keeling and Kimberly Keeling Robinson (John Scott) all of Salisbury, NC; along with his beloved wife of 19 years, Marjorie Clark Keeling. "Margie" is originally from Jacksonville, Florida.
George worked in chemical sales for over 40 years and was with Hilti, during the revival of downtown Asheville in the early 1980's. After this he was a pharmaceutical sales representative with Wyeth before retiring with Margie to her family's farm in Southern Georgia. Here, they managed their pecan farm, spent time with their friends, and were fortunate to be able to care for both of their mothers.
George was a free-spirit, enjoyed traveling when he was young, and knew few strangers. He had a zest for life, enjoyed reading history, and music. He found something positive in most every situation. His humor, until his last week, was still intact and with this; there will be a tremendous void in the hearts of his family and friends.
A private graveside service was held for the immediate family on May 12 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. A larger Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall in Asheville, NC where George was born and raised.
Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Archbold Foundation, Lewis-Hall Singletary Oncology Center in Thomasville, GA; or to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation Wallace Cancer Institution of Salisbury, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 15, 2020