George Henry Vanderbilt CecilBiltmore Forest - George Henry Vanderbilt Cecil (1925-2020)Biltmore, North CarolinaGeorge Henry Vanderbilt Cecil, beloved husband of Nancy Owen Cecil for sixty-one years, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by his six children and overlooking the beautiful fall splendor of the garden where he and Nancy spent so much of their joyous life together.George, the son of the Hon. John Francis Amherst Cecil and Cornelia Stuyvesant Vanderbilt, and a grandson of both George W. Vanderbilt and of Lord William Cecil, was born on February 27, 1925 at Biltmore House. At the age of seven he and his younger brother, William, moved to Europe, living, and educated between England and Switzerland. During World War II, George served as an officer in the British Royal Navy spending most of his duty in north Africa and Gibraltar. Immediately after the war, George was transferred to London to help with the massive reconstruction efforts due to War's blitz bombings.In late 1946, George returned to Biltmore to assume responsibilities of the estate and of Biltmore Dairy. He spent much his time in the late 1940's and early 1950's living in Biltmore House with his father, John, whose health was failing. Shortly after his father's passing, he married Nancy Owen in 1955. For the next several decades, George's passion was the development and growth of Biltmore Dairy Farms, while William focused on the restoration and development of Biltmore House. Biltmore Dairy Farms grew to become one of the south's largest full-service dairy company renowned for its quality milk, ice cream and other dairy products The bright yellow and black dairy delivery trucks were a frequent site, and the Biltmore Dairy Bar a favorite gathering place for breakfast, lunch and memorable ice cream treats. After selling the dairy operations in 1985, Biltmore Farms morphed into a multi-faceted community development company that includes the creation of towns, master-planned communities, and hotels. To this day, the company operates with the same values of his grandfather: a deep respect for sustainability and for the citizens of the western North Carolina.George was passionate about empowering others and he, with his wife Nancy, dedicated much time and resources to helping those less fortunate and in need. Of particular note, he was integral in the co-founding the Western North Carolina Communities organization in 1949 - one of the oldest and successful local community development associations. To this day, WNC Communities provides much needed community development funding and scholarship resources to rural Western NC communities and individuals.Additionally, Nancy and George were dedicated patrons to Memorial Mission Hospital. Recognizing the need for quality health care in the western North Carolina region, they supported many aspects of the hospital including the creation of the neo-natal intensive care unit and the chapel at Mission's Health SECU Cancer Center.During his lifetime George served on numerous Boards including Carolina Power &Light, Multimedia Communications, First Union National Bank, UNC Hospitals, North Carolina Medical Care Commission and Memorial Mission Hospital.George, who spoke four languages, was known for his curiosity about the world, love for history and facts, appreciation of community and friends, humility, and recognition for the needs of others and love of family. When not in their garden, he and Nancy travelled the world together, often with their six children, and made countless return trips to England and Switzerland reuniting with family and friends.His many cousins in England and Australia remain an integral and loving part of his extended family. George wished that his children and all future generations will carry on his tradition of spending time with relatives around the world. Planned for the summer of 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, he had hoped for his entire family, children and grandchildren, to attend the 500th family anniversary of Burghley House in England, to honor his ancestor Lord Burghley, Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I, and to celebrate his 95th birthday.George is survived by his six children and their spouses: Jack and Sarah Cecil of Asheville NC, Edith Cecil and Richard Parker of Washington DC, Catherine and Gordon Taylor of Asheville NC, Margaret and John Sinnott of Asheville NC, Chris and Ruth Cecil of Charlotte NC, and Louisa Cecil Harrison and Bill Shiland of New York, NY, as well as sixteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.Our family is most thankful and appreciative for the medical care provided by Dr. Clay Ballentine and all those at Care Partners and Hospice Home Care. Without their utter dedication our father would not have been at ease when he passed.Due to COVID 19 restrictions and associated health precautions, a private ceremony with his children, their spouses, and grandchildren, will take place at the Cathedral of All Souls on Saturday, October 31st.If you would like to participate in George's Celebration of Life ceremony on October 31st at 11:00 AM EST, you may do so via live stream at the following link:In lieu of flowers, George wished that donations be made to the WNC Communities, 594 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.