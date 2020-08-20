George Hunnicutt
Asheville - George Douglas Hunnicutt, 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he retired in 1977 following 17 ½ years of service with the Asheville Fire Dept where he served as a firefighter, Following his retirement, he worked at Haywood Park Hotel as a supervisor in security parking. He was also a beekeeper and loved to work in his garden. He shared his vegetables with all his friends and loved country living.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he faithfully served as an usher. He loved his God and his church family.
Mr. Hunnicutt was the son of the late Amanda Hunnicutt and grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. U.S. Hunnicutt who raised him on a farm in Chunn's Cove.
Surviving are his sons, Jeff McClintick and James; grandson, Michael Tumminello; 4 granddaughters; 3 great granddaughters; aunt, Delores Hunnicutt and one foster family that was like his own.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr., Rev. Allen Rash, Rev. Donnie Walker and Rev. Doug Guy officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda UMC Cemetery with honors provided by the Asheville Fire Dept.
A time of gathering will be from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the church.
