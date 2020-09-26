1/1
George Kevin Cole
George Kevin Cole

Weaverville - George Kevin Cole, 53, of Weaverville passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born May 13, 1967 in Asheville, NC, he was the son of Patsy Ogle Cole of Weaverville and the late George Fuller King Cole. He was a graduate of North Buncombe High School. He retired as a lieutenant from NC Department of Corrections at Craggy Prison as well as serving many years as a security officer with A-B Tech. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Angela Owenby Cole; daughter, Jessica Cogburn and her spouse, Eric, of Weaverville; brother, Daryl Cole of Weaverville; sisters-in-law, Karen Cogburn and husband Mike of Arden, Toni MaHaffey and husband Randy of Brevard; and beloved dog, Eddie. A memorial service will be held at Beech Glen Baptist Church in Mars Hill at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
