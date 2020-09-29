1/1
George Malcolm Bergholz
George Malcolm Bergholz

Fairview - George Malcolm Bergholz, 90, of Fairview, NC, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Universal Healthcare.

George was a very loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Bergholz worked as a power transformer builder for General Electric. He was also in the Naval Reserves for 13 years.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, George was the son of the late George Max and Theresa Albon Bergholz. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Carol Lee Sweeney Bergholz who passed away in February.

Surviving are his daughters, Lori Allen; son in law, Bob Allen; and Nancy Bergholz; grandchildren, Eli Allen, Abraham Allen, and Nadia Bergholz.

A Memorial Service will be held around mid to late October, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael McFarland officiating. George's obituary on the funeral home website will be updated with the service information once it is available.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of George Bergholz to Emmanuel Lutheran Church are welcomed. Emmanuel Lutheran Church 51 Wilburn Place, Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








