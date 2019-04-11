|
Georgia Buttry Ingle
Weaverville - Georgia Buttry Ingle, age 80, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Mrs. Ingle was born June 16, 1938 in Maryland to the late George and Martha Cody Buttry; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. Georgia had a generous soul and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caretaker. She loved fishing, bowling and spending time cooking for others.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Blake Ingle; daughter, Tammy Israel; sons, Rory and Timothy Ingle; sisters, Irene Trent and Linda Jean Parker; brothers, Palmer and David Buttry; and grandson, Jordan Israel.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Brian Hanrahan will officiate. Burial will follow in Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends who visited, cooked and stayed with them.
Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019