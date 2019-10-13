|
Georgia Green
Clyde - Clyde, Georgia O'Kelley Green, 79, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A longtime resident of Haywood County, Georgia spent her childhood years in Buncombe County. She was the daughter of the late Rufus and Grace Sams O'Kelley. Georgia was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, George William Green, who passed away in 2000; and four brothers, Samuel, Estus, David, and Joseph O'Kelley.
Georgia was a dedicated employee at Canton Health Care Center where she worked for 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She also worked at Britthaven of Clyde, where she touched many lives with her happy demeanor. Georgia enjoyed live music, watching Nascar, television game shows, and going out to eat with family and friends in her spare time.
Left to treasure her memory are two sons, Billy Green, and his wife, Kim, of Canton and Roger O'Kelley, and his wife, Becky, of Asheville; a granddaughter, Jesse Leighann Green; two stepchildren, Belinda Green Wood, of Clyde, and Eugene Green, and his wife, Rosemary, of Waynesville; two step-grandchildren, Jason Shelton, and his wife, Nikisha, of Waynesville, Shane Green, and his wife, Missy, of Canton; and five step great-grandchildren, Mattie Shelton, Jordan Shelton, Tyler Shelton, Cody Green, and Cameron Green.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Roy Houston officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Crawford Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Smoky Mountain Rehabilitation Center Recreation Fund, 1349 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville, NC 28785.
The care of Ms. Green has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019