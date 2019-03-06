|
|
Georgia Lee Ellis
Asheville - Georgia Lee Ellis, 92, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. A native of Mitchell County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Nettie King Greene and the wife of the late Arnold Ellis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrian Ellis Lanech, granddaughter, Teresa Crisman and a son in law, Dennis Pressley. Georgia owned and operated her own beauty shop in Asheville. She was a member of the Newbridge Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Ellis Creasman of Asheville, NC; sisters: Edie Seheely and Eula Mae Brown both of Maryland, and Carol Wilson of Bakersville; grandchildren: Kevin Pressley Chrisman and Stephanie Ferris; 4 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Newbridge Baptist Church, 199 Elkwood Ave, Asheville, NC, the Pastor Clark Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 1270 Old US Hwy
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019