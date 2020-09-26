1/1
Georgia Marie Gundlach
Georgia Marie Gundlach

Asheville - During the final day of summer, September 21st, a very special person departed this life. Georgia Marie Gundlach, aged 91, was the loving mother of three sons, Jeffery, Daniel and Timothy. Preceded in passing by her husband of 65 years, Gordon, in 2015, she had resided in more recent times at the Bella Vista retirement community in Asheville where she enjoyed many friends. Her interests were many during her lifetime but for Georgia, her family always came first. A great conversationalist and homemaker, blessed with a kind and gentle spirit, she always thought of others before herself. Throughout her life, Georgia stood firm in the belief of her Creator and the many gifts bestowed upon her, always and readily willing to give thanks. Besides her sons, she also leaves daughters-in-law, Bonnie and Lynn, along with five grandchildren and their spouses, partners and children, and two step-grandchildren, along their spouses and children. Weaved through these family connections, Georgia has been blessed with six great grandchildren and step-grandchildren, thus leaving a beautiful legacy. She shall remain forever in our thoughts and within our hearts.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
