Services
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 226-1622
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Linwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Richwalder Whittemore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Richwalder Whittemore Obituary
Georgia Richwalder Whittemore

Fletcher - Georgia Richwalder Whittemore, 78, passed away at her son's residence in Graham on Friday, May 22, 2020.

A native of Endicott, New York, she was the wife of Kennon Whittemore and the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Richwalder.

In addition to her husband of the home, survivors include her son; Marc Whittemore and his wife Vicki; daughter, Laura Wells and her husband Forrest; grandchildren, Kyleigh Whittemore, Camden Whittemore and Christian Wells; brother, John "Bubby" Reed and his wife Roberta; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Graham on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm in the Rich and Thompson Chapel. The committal service will take place immediately following the funeral service at Linwood Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at the residence of her son Marc and his wife Vicki.

Due to Georgia's love for cats, the family asked that memorials be made to the Animal Park at the Conservators Center ( https://animalparknc.org/support/ ) or to your local animal shelter.

Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -