Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Tanner


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Tanner Obituary
Georgia Tanner

Hernando, FL - Georgia Tanner, age 97, of Hernando, FL, passed away May 1, 2020 at The Grove in Hernando, FL.

Georgia was born on December 23, 1922 in Little Rock, AR to Frank Peter Biniores and Nancy Belvadora (Dora) Thomas.

Georgia was a retired Bookkeeper and she moved to Citrus County 5 years ago from Asheville, NC, where she lived for many years.

She was an avid duplicate bridge payer. She reached the rank of Ruby Live Master. She enjoyed watching college football on TV. Her favorite team was Alabama.

She is survived by three sons, Guy Tanner, MD and his wife Joan, Doug Tanner and his wife Christine, Fred Tanner and his wife Deloris; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -