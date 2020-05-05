|
|
Georgia Tanner
Hernando, FL - Georgia Tanner, age 97, of Hernando, FL, passed away May 1, 2020 at The Grove in Hernando, FL.
Georgia was born on December 23, 1922 in Little Rock, AR to Frank Peter Biniores and Nancy Belvadora (Dora) Thomas.
Georgia was a retired Bookkeeper and she moved to Citrus County 5 years ago from Asheville, NC, where she lived for many years.
She was an avid duplicate bridge payer. She reached the rank of Ruby Live Master. She enjoyed watching college football on TV. Her favorite team was Alabama.
She is survived by three sons, Guy Tanner, MD and his wife Joan, Doug Tanner and his wife Christine, Fred Tanner and his wife Deloris; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020