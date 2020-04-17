|
Gerald "Jerry" C. Weese
WEAVERVILLE - Gerald "Jerry" C. Weese, age 89, of Weaverville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Mr. Weese was born November 12, 1930, in Galesburg, IL to the late Maurice and Ellen Osberg Weese. He graduated from Bradley Univ as an Industrial Engineer. He was the Plant Manager and built Thermo Scientific in Weaverville.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Susan Hensley Weese; step- daughter, Christina Tackett of Weaverville; daughter, Marcia Weese of Columbia, SC; sons, Mark Weese (Annette) of Aiken, SC, Mike Weese (Wanda) of Columbia, SC; step-son, Bryan Buckner (Katie) of Saluda; six grandchildren, Eric, and Erin Weese, Jaime Gray, Joshua Tackett, Georgia and Mazie Buckner.
Private graveside services were held at West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Rev. Will Gaines officiated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Weese's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020