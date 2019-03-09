Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Locust Grove Baptist Church
Resources
Gerald Roberts Obituary
Gerald Roberts

Mars Hill - Gerald D. Roberts, 79, formerly of Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Fred Martin and Vivian Crowder Roberts. Gerald was a graduate of Berea College and retired from Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceutical Company as a research chemist

He is survived by his sisters, Darlene Buckner (Bruce) and Cheryl Huff (Jim); nephews, Tyler Buckner (Erica) and children, Tavian, Mazden, Blake Buckner (Monica) and children, Gavin, Kane, Rowan, and Wren, and Nathan Huff (Leslie) and children, Eli and Luke; and nieces, Rebekah and Kaitlin Huff.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Locust Grove Baptist Church where he was a member. Rev. Ben Whitmire and Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday at Blue Ridge Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
